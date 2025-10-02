Four Days of Music, Camping & Family Fun: Suwannee Roots Revival Returns October 9 - 12

From Thursday, October 9 through Sunday, October 12, the Suwannee Roots Revival returns to the scenic Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park for four days of music, camping, and family-friendly fun.

The festival continues its tradition of showcasing some of the most celebrated names in American roots music, with performances by Oteil & Friends (featuring Melvin Seals, Steve Kimock, Jason Crosby, Johnny Kimock, Tom Guarna & Lamar Williams Jr.), Yonder Mountain String Band, Donna the Buffalo (all four days), Peter Rowan & The Walls of Time Band, Jim Lauderdale & The Game Changers, Della Mae, Seth Walker, Henhouse Prowlers, Walter Parks & The Unlawful Assembly, Ain’t Sisters, Jon Stickley Trio, The Lee Boys, John Mailander’s Forecast, and more.

Multiple sets from many artists ensure music lovers can catch their favorites on various stages across the park. In addition to the concerts, attendees can enjoy music workshops, kids’ activities, arts & crafts, and daily yoga sessions, making it a full cultural and community experience.

For tickets and festival details, visit SuwanneeRootsRevival.com/Roots25.