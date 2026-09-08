Free Museum Weekend at Imagine Museum | Arts Alive! St. Petersburg Imagine Museum is welcoming the community to Arts Alive! Free Museum Weekend on September 19–20, 2026, offering free admission and extended hours with advance registration. Guests can explore Imagine Museum’s world-class collection of contemporary glass art, along with Inspiring Perspectives: Student Voices from Autism Inspired Academy, a special exhibition featuring artwork created by students of Autism Inspired Academy. Optional donations collected during the weekend will directly support Autism Inspired Academy, with 100% of donations benefiting its students and programs. Last year’s event reached capacity, so advance registration is encouraged. Imagine Museum is located at 1901 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Admission and parking are free with an advance Eventbrite registration.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1996820849915?aff=oddtdtcreator [eventbrite.com]