St. Petersburg Distillery is launching a limited-edition “Freedom 250” Bourbon benefiting Hire Heroes - an organization supporting military members, spouses & veterans. Beginning Friday, July 3, only 830 hand-numbered bottles of Freedom 250 will be available exclusively through the St. Petersburg Distillery tasting room located at 800 31st Street South, St. Petersburg, Florida. Each bottle is priced at $149.99, with 25% of proceeds benefiting Hire Heroes USA which helps U.S. service members, veterans and military spouses successfully move into civilian careers through personalized employment services provided at no cost,

St. Petersburg Distillery tasting room located at 800 31st Street South, St. Petersburg, Florida. The Welcome Salon, where Freedom 250 can be purchased, is open Wednesday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., including Independence Day weekend.