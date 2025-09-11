freeFall Theatre Presents Andrew Lloyd Webber’s "Tell Me On a Sunday" Through October 5

freeFall Theatre is bringing audiences an underrated musical comedy from the award-winning composer of The Phantom of the Opera and Sunset Boulevard.

Tell Me On a Sunday follows a young English girl who has recently landed in New York. Brimming with optimism, she sets out to seek success, companionship, and, of course, love. But as she weaves her way through the maze of the city and her own anxieties, frustrations, and heartaches, she begins to wonder whether—in fact—she’s been looking for love in all the wrong places.

The show contains some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most treasured songs, including “Tell Me On a Sunday,” “Come Back with the Same Look in Your Eyes”, and “Unexpected Song.”

Tell Me On a Sunday is now playing through October 5 at freeFall Theatre, located at 6099 Central Avenue in St. Pete. For more information, visit freeFallTheatre.com or call 727-498-5205. Use code BLEND to get $10 off tickets!