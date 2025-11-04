Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
freeFall Theatre Presents Ira Levin’s 'Deathtrap': Now Through December 7

From the author of Rosemary’s Baby and The Stepford Wives comes a play The New York Post calls “a classic thriller.” freeFall Theatre presents Ira Levin'sDeathtrap, now playing through December 7.

Comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a dry spell that has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds.

A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college—a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash.

Sidney’s plan, devised with his wife’s help, is to offer collaboration to the student for co-credit. Or is it?

Deathtrap provides twists and turns of devilish cleverness, and offers hilariously sudden shocks in such abundance that audiences will be spellbound until the very last moment.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit freeFallTheatre.com or call 727-498-5205. freeFall Theatre is located at 6099 Central Avenue in St. Pete.

