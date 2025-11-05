Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Friendship Takes Center Stage at The Off-Central Players with Reimagined ‘ART’

The Off-Central Players, now in their fifth season in St. Pete, present a reimagined 'ART' by Yasmina Reza — portraying the story of friendship through three women.
In the heart of downtown St. Pete’s Grand Central District, The Off-Central Players is captivating audiences with a bold reimagining of the celebrated play ART by Yasmina Reza.

Now in its fifth season, the professional theatre company has built a reputation for producing impactful performances by some of the area’s most talented artists — and this latest production is no exception.

While ART is currently running on Broadway with Neil Patrick Harris, James Corden, and Bobby Cannavale, The Off-Central’s staging offers a fresh twist: the central friendship is portrayed by three women.

At the story’s core is a simple but divisive act — Selene, played by Ami Sallee, purchases an expensive all-white painting. What begins as polite disagreement quickly spirals into a sharp, funny, and heartfelt exploration of friendship, honesty, and identity. Debbie Yones stars as Yvonne, a friend unsettled by the mounting tension while navigating her own personal challenges.

Performances run November 13–23, with showtimes Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 5 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. A special Pay-What-You-Can performance will be offered on Wednesday, November 19, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at TheOffCentral.com or by calling 727-202-7019. The Off-Central Players perform at 2260 1st Avenue S in St. Pete.

