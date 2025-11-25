Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Friesgiving: The Ultimate Thanksgiving Hack

Easy tips to help in the kitchen!
Holiday Meal Hacks | Morning Blend
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: McCain

Thanksgiving has always been about connection, but meal prep, leftover waste and fatigue, and palette pleasing make the experience more complex. Enter Friesgiving – the ultimate Thanksgiving hack for people-pleasing, zero fuss, “no-brainer” ease, and all connection.” NY Times bestselling author and comfort-food creator Dan Pelosi brings it to life with creative twists on loaded fries, fry-filled dinner spreads, and next-day leftover hacks that turn comfort food into connection.

