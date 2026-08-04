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From Summer Campers to Filmmakers!

Summer Camp Films | Morning Blend
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This summer, students in the MASTR Kids/HSMP Summer Film Camp, presented by the Shirley Proctor Puller Foundation in partnership with DreamMakerz Productions, transformed an original screenplay into the science-fiction adventure Star Unit: Off Course.

The experience immersed students in every stage of filmmaking—from acting and set construction to costumes, props, teamwork, and production—culminating in a community premiere for family, friends, and the community.

This project demonstrates the power of arts education.

Students didn't just make a movie—they developed confidence, communication, leadership, teamwork, and creative problem-solving skills while collaborating as a professional cast and crew.

DreamMakerz Productions believes filmmaking is one of the most powerful ways to prepare young people for success both on and off the screen

www.dreammakerzproductions.org [dreammakerzproductions.org]

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