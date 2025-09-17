From Trunk Sales to Global Recognition: Villa Rosa Distinctive Linens Celebrates 40 Years

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: LCP Consulting

What began in the 1980s as a Cuban American entrepreneur selling fine table linens and communion gowns out of the trunk of her car has blossomed into Villa Rosa Distinctive Linens, a South Tampa landmark now celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Founder Maruchi Azorin-Blanco transformed an old gas station at MacDill Avenue and Bay to Bay Boulevard into a shop specializing in elegant linens and specialty items, becoming one of the top U.S. retailers for France’s Yves Delorme luxury home goods. Over the years, she has sold more than 42,000 Yves Delorme pieces, from linens to towels, and even traveled to the company’s headquarters in Northern France as one of a select few U.S. retailers invited for a tour.

Innovation runs deep in the family. When customers asked how to remove stains from delicate linens without damage, Maruchi turned to her father-in-law, Colombian chemist Rafael Blanco, who in 1985 created LeBlanc Linen Wash®. That invention grew into LeBlanc Inc., now operated by Maruchi’s son, Juan Carlos Blanco, with an expanded product line for silks, lace, lingerie, down products, and more — supplying boutique hotels nationwide.

Today, Villa Rosa and LeBlanc stand as a testament to family entrepreneurship, heritage, and enduring quality. The same South Tampa location continues to serve devoted customers while the LeBlanc brand thrives on a national and global stage.

Villa Rosa Distinctive Linens Store & LeBlanc Linen Wash is located at 3001 S. MacDill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629. For more information, visit VillaRosaLinens.com.