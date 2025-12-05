Family lifestyle expert Beth Ann Tieche joined us to share her top low-lift holiday gift ideas that families will actually use and love. Beth Ann highlighted three smart, functional picks for 2025 that make gifting simple, meaningful, and stress free.

She highlighted Picta, a free website that lets you instantly print photos from your phone to create personalized gifts and last-minute holiday keepsakes. Families can take forty percent off with the code LOWLIFT40 at picta.com [picta.com] through 12/7.

She also introduced Gabb, the kid-safe tech company offering age-appropriate phones and watches that keep children connected without social media at gabb.com [gabb.com]. Families can save thirty percent or more on the Gabb Phone 4 and Gabb Phone 4 Pro with the code LOWLIFTFUNTV through 12/8. Visit gabb.com [gabb.com] to shop!

For health-minded families, be sure to check out Beacon, a home device that uses safe Far UVC light to continuously clean the air and surfaces for healthier living during cold and flu season. Beacon is available at beaconlight.co [beaconlight.co] for $200 off through 12/12.

Visit LowLiftFun.com to learn more about all of these brands and offers for functional gifting this holiday season.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Low Lift Fun

