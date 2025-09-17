Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Gen Z Faces 'Romance Recession' as Financial Pressures Shift Dating Priorities

It would make sense that the dating landscape can be affected by the economic outlook. Did you know we are in a bit of a romance recession, and it's hitting Gen Z hardest.
Romance Recession | Morning Blend
Posted
and last updated

New research shows finding a significant other is not a significant priority for Gen Z! It shows roughly half of men and women from 18-28 years old are spending zero dollars a month on their dating budget. 
 
Instead, they’re more worried about rising rent, the cost of living, and student loan payments rather than buying dinner and drinks. The result is what some experts are calling a “romance recession.”
 
Emily Zekonis, a personal finance expert at Raisin, a leading savings platform, joins us to break down what this means for young people navigating relationships under financial pressure, and why transparency about money is shaping modern dating culture.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com