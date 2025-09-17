New research shows finding a significant other is not a significant priority for Gen Z! It shows roughly half of men and women from 18-28 years old are spending zero dollars a month on their dating budget.
Instead, they’re more worried about rising rent, the cost of living, and student loan payments rather than buying dinner and drinks. The result is what some experts are calling a “romance recession.”
Emily Zekonis, a personal finance expert at Raisin, a leading savings platform, joins us to break down what this means for young people navigating relationships under financial pressure, and why transparency about money is shaping modern dating culture.
Gen Z Faces 'Romance Recession' as Financial Pressures Shift Dating Priorities
