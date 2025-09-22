Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
GenerX Generators Keeps Florida Powered with Industry-Leading Service & Support

GenerX Generators VP Lenny Hughes shares what sets them apart, their statewide service network, and expert maintenance for any generator brand.
GenerX Generators | Morning Blend
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: GenerX Generators

With storm season always on the minds of Floridians, GenerX Generators is standing out as a trusted source for reliable backup power — not just for supplying generators, but for providing the service and maintenance that keep them running when it matters most.

Vice President of Service Lenny Hughes shares what sets them apart, their statewide service network, and expert maintenance for any generator brand.

For a free estimate, visit GenerXGenerators.com or call 877-775-6746.

