Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

George Oliphant Shares Top Tips for Fall Home Improvements

Home improvement expert George Oliphant shares fall tips -- from boosting fire safety and upgrading laundry rooms to refreshing spaces, financing projects, and enhancing kitchens.
Fall Home Improvements | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: First Alert, LG, Rust-Oleum, Chase & Signature Kitchen Suite

The fall season is a great time to embark on home improvements — both inside and outside of your home — and for simple household makeovers!

TV personality and home improvement expert George Oliphant joins us to share his top tips for fall home improvements.

For more information, visit LG.com, FirstAlert.com, Chase.com/MyEquity, SKSAppliances.com, and Rustoleum.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com