George Oliphant Shares Top Tips for Fall Home Improvements

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: First Alert, LG, Rust-Oleum, Chase & Signature Kitchen Suite

The fall season is a great time to embark on home improvements — both inside and outside of your home — and for simple household makeovers!

TV personality and home improvement expert George Oliphant joins us to share his top tips for fall home improvements.

For more information, visit LG.com, FirstAlert.com, Chase.com/MyEquity, SKSAppliances.com, and Rustoleum.com.