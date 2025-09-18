Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Geriatric Depression: How Genetic Testing Helps Seniors

Dr. Bernie Ranchero and patient Connie Thomas discuss geriatric depression, the importance of speaking up, and how genetic testing helps seniors find effective treatment faster.
Many seniors spend their lives caring for others, but when it comes to their own mental health, too often they suffer in silence. According to the CDC, as many as 7 million Americans over 65 suffer from geriatric depression.

Dr. Bernie Ranchero and patient Connie Thomas discuss geriatric depression, the importance of speaking up, and how genetic testing helps seniors find effective treatment faster.

