Gifts for Th Home

Home Improvement Experts Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade show us the latest gadgets and products for your home
It’s gift giving season, and a gift for the home is a gift that gives to many, all year long. Home Improvement Experts, Kathryn Emery (www.bethebesthome.com) and Chip Wade (www.chipwade.com) visited to show off Bedsure 2-in-1 and Bedsure Organic Sheets on Amazon use code BEDSURE2IN1only valid Black Friday Weekend; Mamazing Lullapod Adjustable Nursery Recliner use code Mama15 for 15% off Black Friday; JURA Z10 For Hot, Cold Brew or Sweet Foam Coffee Specialties; and Pergolux stylish pergolas for the whole family to relax, PERGOLUX Skydance: Black Friday Savings Code: CHIP250!

