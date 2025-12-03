Give the Gift of Cash!

This year, giving is taking on a new meaning. As one of the most expensive times of the year approaches, Chime has released its “Unwrapped Survey,” which reveals how Americans are rethinking the way they spend this holiday season. To help unpack the findings, best-selling author, podcaster, and renowned finance expert Patrice Washington is here to share what’s topping wish lists this year and her expert tips for banking smarter, without losing the holiday spirit.

For more information visit chime-holiday.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Chime

