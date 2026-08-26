Giving a Second Chance at Life

Eight years ago, Brittany Jackson was waiting for a heart transplant, unsure whether a compatible donor would be found in time. Today, the 40-year-old Tampa Police Department crime scene technician is sharing her story as part of National Multiethnic Donor Awareness Month, shedding light on a reality many people don't realize: finding a compatible donor isn't always easy, especially for patients from multicultural communities. Nearly 60% of people waiting for a transplant nationwide come from multicultural backgrounds, and factors like blood type and tissue markers can make a match harder to find when the donor pool doesn't reflect that same diversity. Jackson's transplant gave her a second chance at life, and now she's using her voice to encourage more Floridians to register as organ, eye and tissue donors — a decision she says can mean the difference between someone waiting and someone living. To register, visit DonateLifeFlorida.org.
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