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Giving a Second Chance at Life

We discuss the importance of organ donation.
Life Link | Morning Blend
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Eight years ago, Brittany Jackson was waiting for a heart transplant, unsure whether a compatible donor would be found in time. Today, the 40-year-old Tampa Police Department crime scene technician is sharing her story as part of National Multiethnic Donor Awareness Month, shedding light on a reality many people don't realize: finding a compatible donor isn't always easy, especially for patients from multicultural communities. Nearly 60% of people waiting for a transplant nationwide come from multicultural backgrounds, and factors like blood type and tissue markers can make a match harder to find when the donor pool doesn't reflect that same diversity. Jackson's transplant gave her a second chance at life, and now she's using her voice to encourage more Floridians to register as organ, eye and tissue donors — a decision she says can mean the difference between someone waiting and someone living. To register, visit DonateLifeFlorida.org.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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