GL Homes is partnering with the Mary and Martha House

Creating a Fresh Start: GL Homes and Mary & Martha House For women and families transitioning from homelessness or domestic violence, finding a safe place to live is only the beginning. The Mary & Martha House in Ruskin provides emergency shelter and comprehensive support services to homeless women and victims of domestic violence and their dependent children, helping them overcome personal crises, secure employment, and ultimately transition into permanent housing. GL Homes has partnered with Mary & Martha House since 2017, supporting the organization’s mission through funding for its Good Night’s Sleep Initiative and furniture donations.

The Good Night’s Sleep Initiative provides essential furnishings and household items to individuals and families moving from homelessness or emergency shelters into independent living. By providing the everyday comforts needed to make an empty apartment feel like home, the program helps ease both the financial and emotional challenges that come with starting over. One of the most recent recipients of the initiative is Wendy, a mother of two who is transitioning into her new home while working toward long-term employment stability.

As part of her fresh start, Wendy recently had the opportunity to shop at the Mary & Martha Thrift Store, located at 213 South U.S. Highway 41 in Ruskin. For Wendy, and for countless women served by Mary & Martha House, these furnishings represent more than household necessities. They are tangible reminders that a new beginning is possible. Through its longstanding partnership with Mary & Martha House, GL Homes is helping provide women and families with not only a place to live, but the comfort, dignity, and support needed to turn a new house into a home and take the next step toward a brighter future.

https://marymarthahouse.org [marymarthahouse.org] https://glhomesphilanthropy.com/ [glhomesphilanthropy.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: GL Homes

