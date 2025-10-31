Graze Craze Brandon Creates Spook-tacular Charcuterie Boards for Halloween (and Beyond)

If it’s on the calendar, it’s worth a board — and Graze Craze Brandon proves Halloween is no exception. They offer handcrafted charcuterie boards, curated daily by in-store Grazologists™ using premium meats, cheeses, fresh fruits, crisp vegetables, and house-made dips, jams, and sauces.

Co-owners Tara White and Jack Crowley join us to show how you can add spooky, Instagram-worthy touches to your charcuterie boards at home — like Prosciutto & Goat Cheese Hands, Cauldron Cups, and skeletal hand accents.

With the busy holiday season around the corner, Graze Craze offers stress-free entertaining solutions, from individual grazing boxes to party-sized charcuterie boards. Options include the Gone Grazey, the Sweet & Grazey dessert board, the Vegegrazian for a fresh veggie focus, plus keto, brunch, and wine-pairing boards. A holiday-themed board will debut soon, perfect for gifting or celebrations.

For menus and ordering information, visit GrazeCraze.com/Brandon-FL or follow @GrazeCraze_BrandonRiverview_FL on Instagram.

Special Offer: Mention Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend to receive 10% off any order (pickup or delivery) at the Graze Craze Brandon location. Call 813-692-9230 to order.