Great Travel Ideas to Enjoy the Flavors of Fall!

Summer's almost in the rearview — that means one thing: it's time to start dreaming up your next trip. Whether you're craving apple orchards or one last beach getaway, fall travel has something for everyone. Joining us now with her can't-miss tips for the season is travel expert Laura Begley Bloom.
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visitfortmyers.com [visitfortmyers.com
napaonline.com [napaonline.com],)
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