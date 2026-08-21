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Great Travel Ideas to Enjoy the Flavors of Fall!

Check out these great destinations for fall travel.
Fall Travel | Morning Blend
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Summer's almost in the rearview — that means one thing: it's time to start dreaming up your next trip. Whether you're craving apple orchards or one last beach getaway, fall travel has something for everyone. Joining us now with her can't-miss tips for the season is travel expert Laura Begley Bloom.

For more information:

visitfortmyers.com [visitfortmyers.com

michigan.org [michigan.org],

GoTimesharing.com

napaonline.com [napaonline.com],) 

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Fort Myers - Islands, Beaches & Neighborhoods, Pure Michigan, GoTimesharing.com, NAPA

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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