Gulfport’s 25th annual GECKOFEST promises a full day of family-friendly fun on Saturday, August 30th from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The streets of the waterfront village will be filled with live music, food and beverage vendors, art and craft vendors, and up close and personal street theater performances by a bevy of acrobats, magicians, dare devils, dancers, aerialists, fire eaters, balloon artists and costumed characters. GECKOFEST is located along Beach and Shore Boulevards in the heart of downtown Gulfport (3101 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport). Get ready to embrace the quirky spirit of Gulfport. The theme for this year's GECKOFEST is "Still Weird," a vibrant celebration of the very essence that makes our town so unique. This year, we're putting a spotlight on Gulfport's thriving arts scene and bohemian vibe. “You know us—we're a hub for artists, musicians, writers, and all kinds of creatives, with streets bursting with colorful, independently owned shops, galleries, and boutiques. GECKOFEST is a tribute to our beloved gecko mascot and will showcase this artistic and wonderfully quirky spirit,” said event organizer Suzzane King. Expect to find live music, street performers, and one-of-a-kind handcrafted goods throughout the festival. The "Still Weird" theme also offers endless inspiration for your costumes, and we highly encourage everyone to come dressed in their most imaginative and eccentric attire! Make sure to join our wacky walking parade at 6:00 PM to show off your fantastic creations. Immediately following the parade, we'll have a special birthday celebration for G. Gordon McFly, Gulfport's newest sculpture and an instant iconic photo op, designed by our talented local marine artist, Ray Domingo. Incredible strolling and stationary street performers bring talent, fun, thrills and a circus atmosphere to the waterfront village with a chance to get up close to the action. Entertainers will make you laugh, gasp and applaud. Step right up and participate in a magic trick, witness extreme stunts happening just a few feet away and pose for photos with your favorite characters. Local makers and independent businesses offer arts, crafts and other goods, as well as foods from across the spectrum to complement the many local restaurants in the village. Purchases from GECKOFEST vendors, as well as Gulfport’s own shops, galleries and restaurants support local, home-grown small businesses so, come on “buy” and say “Hi”! GECKOFEST is located along Beach and Shore Boulevards in the heart of downtown Gulfport, offering a fun-filled opportunity to explore quirky Gulfport - a wonderful slice of “Old Florida”- on one of its most colorful days of the year. Admission and Parking are complimentary. Courtesy shuttles also offer visitors an opportunity to park in off-site locations for transportation to and from their vehicle and the festival site. For more information on GECKOFEST, directions and parking go to Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce web page. GECKOFEST is preceded each year by the Gecko Art Show, Gecko Crawl and Gecko Ball. All events are hosted by the non-profit Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce. A portion of proceeds from Gecko World events are donated back to the community each year. This year’s recipients include Tampa Bay Butterfly Foundation, Sonia Plotnick Health Fund, St. Pete MAD and CANDL Corps. ###