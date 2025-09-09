Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside Celebrates 40 Years of Impact

For 40 years, Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside has partnered with families and the community to make the dream of safe, affordable homeownership a reality — serving more than 1,000 families. But the impact goes beyond homes.
Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside

For 40 years, Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside has built more than 1,000 homes in partnership with families, volunteers, and supporters. Together, they've created stronger communities, fostered stability, and transformed futures through the power of affordable homeownership.

This year, the organization is marking its 40th Anniversary with a special celebration for the Habitat community that has made this impact possible.

The 40th Anniversary Celebration + 100 Day Dream Home Premiere featuring a Habitat family is happening on Thursday, September 11 at 5:30 PM at Ruth Eckerd Hall.

Admission is free, but an RSVP is required. For more information, visit HabitatTBG.org/40Years.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com