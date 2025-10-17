Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas Returns October 17

The Hallmark Channel’s beloved “Countdown to Christmas” programming event is celebrating its 16th anniversary with more holiday joy than ever before — nearly 80 hours of original programming over 10 weeks.

Fans can expect new movie premieres every Saturday and Sunday night, plus festive series on Friday and Monday evenings to keep the spirit going strong.

The lineup promises heartwarming tales of romance, stories of families and communities coming together, and feel-good, aspirational series — all part of the 24/7 holly-jolly programming that has made Countdown to Christmas a treasured holiday tradition.

Countdown to Christmas begins today — Friday, October 17. For more information, visit HallmarkChannel.com/Christmas.