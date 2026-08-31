Halloween Horror Nights is Back at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights returns this fall to celebrate 35 years of fear with an all-new collection of horrors, immersive experiences and pulse-pounding entertainment. Running select nights from August 28 through November 1, the world's premier Halloween event will unleash 10 elaborately themed haunted houses, four sinister scare zones, two spectacular live shows and other haunting surprises. Guests will encounter nightmares inspired by some of the biggest names in horror, including Netflix's fifth and final season of Stranger Things, Warner Bros. Pictures' Academy Award-winning film, Sinners, a tribute to legendary heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness, and more – in addition to original terrors conjured from the twisted imaginations of Universal's Entertainment team. And the forces behind it all are none other than two of the most notorious icons in Halloween Horror Nights history, Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow, who will return to wreak havoc throughout the event.

For more information and tickets, visit www.universalorlando.com/hhn [universalorlando.com]

