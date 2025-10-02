Hands Across the Bay’s Light the Way Campaign Doubles Donations for Domestic Violence Survivors

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Gold and Diamond Source / Hands Across the Bay

To spotlight the epidemic of domestic violence and how it impacts families, we're highlighting Hands Across the Bay’s Light the Way campaign this October.

It's powered by the Speer Dream Foundation’s $100,000 matching gift that doubles every donation for survivors.

All October long, Hands Across the Bay is raising awareness and funds to keep helping victims become survivors.

For more information, visit HandsAcrossTheBay.org, or to donate, visit GiveButter.com/HandsAcrossTheBayMatch.