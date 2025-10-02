Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hands Across the Bay’s Light the Way Campaign Doubles Donations for Domestic Violence Survivors

To spotlight the epidemic of domestic violence and how it impacts families, we're highlighting Hands Across the Bay’s Light the Way campaign this October.
It's powered by the Speer Dream Foundation’s $100,000 matching gift that doubles every donation for survivors.

All October long, Hands Across the Bay is raising awareness and funds to keep helping victims become survivors.

For more information, visit HandsAcrossTheBay.org, or to donate, visit GiveButter.com/HandsAcrossTheBayMatch.

