Harvard Kennedy School Honoring Veterans With Landmark American Service Fellowship

Harvard Kennedy School is supporting veterans across the country with the largest single-year scholarship program in the school’s history.
The American Service Fellowship will provide scholarships and stipends to U.S. military veterans and public servants pursuing a one-year master’s degree.

We're discussing this initiative with U.S. Air Force veteran and Chief of Staff at the Harvard Kennedy School, Mr. Rob Berschinski.

For more information, visit ken.sc/service.

