Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Heads & Tails Gears Up Fans for Bucs 50th Season

Gear up for the Bucs' 50th season with Heads and Tails!
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are marking a major milestone — their 50th season — and fans can celebrate in style thanks to Heads & Tails.

This year, the Bucs will sport a throwback-inspired 1976 jersey in white with creamsicle accents and a commemorative 50 Seasons patch. Heads & Tails is stocked with matching tees, New Era hats, kids’ gear, and even pet accessories to make sure the whole family shows their team pride.

Among the fan favorites returning this year is the “Shake N Bake” tee, a custom collaboration with local business Smack Apparel.

Fans can grab their gear ahead of the first home game on September 21 against the New York Jets, or stop by one of Heads & Tails’ game day pop-ups:

  • September 12 - 100 N Tampa St
  • September 15 - Press Box Tampa

Heads & Tails is located at 4524 W. Kennedy Blvd. For more information, visit theheadsandtails.com or call (813) 282-3783.

