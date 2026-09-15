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Healthy Aging with Dr. Contessa Metcalfe

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Healthy Aging Month | Morning Blend
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Turning 50 isn’t what it used to be. Today’s adults are working longer, trying new things and redefining what the second half of life can look like—but staying healthy, connected and confident requires more than simply scheduling an annual checkup. During Healthy Aging Month, the 2026 theme “Curiosity Has No Age Limit” is calling attention to the role movement, social connection and new experiences can play in aging well. Dr. Contessa Metcalfe Shares Smart Strategies for Staying Active, Engaged and Healthy After 50 & Beyond

You can find more information at tipsontv.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Olay Body, Secret, SaluSpa, and SickScience

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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