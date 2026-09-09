16th Annual American Humane Society Hero Dog Awards. A nationwide competition honoring America’s most extraordinary dogs. Five categories: Law Enforcement & First Responder Dogs Service & Guide/Hearing Dogs Therapy Dogs Military Dogs Emerging Hero/Shelter Dogs These are ordinary dogs who do extraordinary things—from saving lives on the battlefield, to helping people with disabilities, to offering comfort and healing.

You can vote at americanhumanesociety.org. You can vote once per category every 24 hours. Voting ends September 18.