'High Hopes' Shares How a Bruce Springsteen Tour Sparked Healing & Renewal

At a time when depression and reinvention are part of everyday conversations, Anne Abel’s High Hopes offers a remarkable story of resilience.

At 60, newly unemployed and facing the weight of lifelong depression, Anne made an unlikely decision: follow Bruce Springsteen’s concert tour through Australia — even though she dislikes traveling and being alone. What began as desperation became a life-changing journey of hope, healing, and transformation.

This memoir is about the power of music, survival, and finding your voice and purpose later in life, and learning that it is never too late to change and heal. Abel’s candid narrative provides comfort, courage, and practical inspiration for readers navigating their own challenges.

