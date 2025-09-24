Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'High Hopes' Shares How a Bruce Springsteen Tour Sparked Healing & Renewal

Author Anne Abel shares a riveting story of mental health, later-in-life change &amp; music-inspired healing.
'High Hopes' | Morning Blend
Advertiser: High Hopes: A Memoir

At a time when depression and reinvention are part of everyday conversations, Anne Abel’s High Hopes offers a remarkable story of resilience.

At 60, newly unemployed and facing the weight of lifelong depression, Anne made an unlikely decision: follow Bruce Springsteen’s concert tour through Australia — even though she dislikes traveling and being alone. What began as desperation became a life-changing journey of hope, healing, and transformation.

This memoir is about the power of music, survival, and finding your voice and purpose later in life, and learning that it is never too late to change and heal. Abel’s candid narrative provides comfort, courage, and practical inspiration for readers navigating their own challenges.

For more information, visit AnneAbelAuthor.com.

