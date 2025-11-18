Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Holiday Gift Ideas from Yesi De Avila

Lifestyle Expert Yesi De Avila shares her picks
Holiday Style | Morning Blend
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Yesi Style

From beauty gifts to warm gifts for the home, Yesi De Avila helps you find the perfect holiday presents!

Featured Items:

L'Oreal Paris Plump Ambition Hyaluron Lip Oil: $10.99

L’Oreal Paris Plump Ambition pH Hyaluron Lip Oil: $10.99

Nanoleaf Red Light Therapy Mask
https://us-shop.nanoleaf.me/pages/wellness-education

Bedsure GentleSoft Blanket
Search Bedsure GentleSoft® Blankets on Amazon 

