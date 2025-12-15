Holiday Must-Haves: Gifts & Entertaining

The holidays are upon us and joining us to help us find the perfect gifts for everyone on our list.... lifestyle contributor and author of "Mama Bear Survival", Emily Richett

Featured Items:

Tell My Tale

TellMyTale.com

Volleybird Subscription Box

www.volleybird.shop [volleybird.shop]

Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon / Sequoia Grove

Sequoiagrove.com

Juicy Drop

Juicydropcandy.com

For more information on the brands featured, go to DonatoMedia.com [donatomedia.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Donato Media

