It's the day before Thanksgiving and many are prepping to travel today or preparing to travel this weekend, and it's expected to be a record breaking year. Communications Manager, Beau Zimmer, from Tampa International Airport shares more details.
Holiday Travel
Add Tampa Bay 28 as a Google Preferred Source
It's the day before Thanksgiving and many are prepping to travel today or preparing to travel this weekend, and it's expected to be a record breaking year. Communications Manager, Beau Zimmer, from Tampa International Airport shares more details.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com