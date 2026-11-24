Holiday movie actress, former Travel Channel host and budget travel expert Meggan Kaiser has visited nearly 60 countries and literally wrote the book on traveling for less! As the author of Everywhere for Nothing: Free Travel for the Modern Nomad, former host of Travel Channel's 24/$7 and star of Lifetime's Rebuilding a Dream Christmas, Meggan knows how to make memorable getaways possible without spending a fortune.

With some of the busiest travel days of the year approaching, Meggan shares practical ways to beat the holiday rush, save on road trips and hotel stays, find travel deals and avoid common travel headaches.

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