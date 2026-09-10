Holistic Wellness with Wedelia Wellness

Wedelia Wellness: Expanding the Boundaries of Wellness Wedelia Wellness is a holistic wellness brand founded on the belief that wellness is a birthright, not a luxury. Wellness should be practical, accessible and attainable for everyone. Through gardening, juicing and nutrition education, yoga and mindful movement, Wedelia Wellness creates opportunities for individuals, communities and organizations to engage in healthier, more sustainable lifestyles. Founded from a personal journey that brought together juicing, yoga and community gardening, Wedelia Wellness has grown into a multifaceted wellness platform. With a background in pharmacy and clinical research, combined with training in yoga, mindful movement and wellness coaching, Yakira Daniels brings an evidence informed and whole person perspective to wellness education. Flow & Grow: Community Wellness Experience brings that philosophy directly into the community. Held every Second Saturday at Tampa Heights Community Garden, Flow & Grow combines gardening, nutrition education, mindful movement and community connection. The gardening programming is offered free to help make wellness education practical, accessible and attainable, regardless of income.

On Saturday, September 12, 2026, the community is invited to experience Flow & Grow at Tampa Heights Community Garden. This month’s experience will also feature Art Healing, free health screenings, produce give away and wellness resources, creating another opportunity for participants to connect with resources that support their overall health and well being. Wedelia Wellness also brings its wellness philosophy to the table through Juicing to Wellness, combining fresh juice with nutrition education and practical strategies for incorporating more fruits, vegetables and whole food ingredients into everyday routines. Fresh juices are available through individual purchases and subscriptions, with juice pick up available Wednesdays and Saturdays at Tampa Heights Community Garden. Wedelia Wellness is also expanding its juice options through distribution and corporate wellness opportunities. Juice subscriptions help support the cost of providing free community programming through Flow & Grow: Community Garden wellness Experience creating a sustainable connection between wellness and community impact. Get your nutrition on the go and help us keep wellness growing in the community. Learn more about Wedelia Wellness, Flow & Grow, Juicing to Wellness, wellness workshops, employee and organizational wellness programs, wellness expos and customized wellness experiences at WedeliaWellness.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Wedelia Wellness

