The Homeless Empowerment Program (HEP) is celebrating 40 years of serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness in the Tampa Bay community. Founded in Clearwater in 1986, HEP has grown into a comprehensive social service organization providing housing, food, clothing, employment assistance and other critical support services designed to help individuals and families achieve greater stability and self-sufficiency. Today, HEP operates a 364-bed facility on a 10-acre campus, providing emergency, transitional, permanent and permanent supportive housing for individuals and families, including Veterans. Through an integrated approach to housing and supportive services, HEP works to address the underlying challenges that can contribute to homelessness and help residents build a path toward long-term stability. To celebrate its 40th anniversary, HEP will host an Open House on Wednesday, September 16, from 9 to 11 a.m.

The community is invited to tour the organization’s 10-acre campus aboard the Jolly Trolley, learn more about HEP’s programs and services, enjoy 40% off storewide at the HEP Thrift Store, visit the Mobile Market, and enjoy refreshments and sweet treats. HEP is also participating in the 1905 Family of Restaurants’ 29th Annual Community Harvest throughout September. From September 1 through September 30, guests dining at the Columbia Restaurant in Sand Key will receive a ballot featuring participating nonprofit organizations. Guests who select HEP will help generate a donation from the Gonzmart Family Foundation, which will provide HEP with gift certificates equal to 5% of the guest’s check before taxes and tip. The Community Harvest is one of several ways local residents can support HEP as the organization celebrates four decades of service to the community. For more information about HEP, its 40th anniversary celebration or ways to support its mission, visit www.HEPempowers.org