Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Honoring the Franchise Owners Powering Small Business Across America

International Franchise Association | Morning Blend
Posted

From your local restaurant to the neighborhood gym, childcare center or auto shop, many businesses Americans rely on are franchises. Behind those familiar names are local owners who employ workers and invest in their communities.

Today, 89 top franchise owners from around the country are in Washington, D.C., being honored as 2026 Franchisees of the Year. Joining The Morning Blend is Franchisee of the Year for PIRTEK, Mr. Wes Snyder.

Visit franchise.org for more information.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: International Franchise Association

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com