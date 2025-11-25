Hooter's 2026 Calendar is Here!

Meet several of the 2026 Hooters Calendar Girls on Thursday, December 4 to Saturday, December 6 at the Odessa, Brandon, Hillsborough, Port Richey, St. Petersburg and Clearwater Hooters locations during the calendar tour in Tampa Bay. Kiana Mahabir who was on the cover of last year's calendar is one of the calendar girls who will be at the signings.

Joining Kiana is 2026 calendar cover Selena Sanchez (Pembroke Pines, FL),

centerfold Ashton Johannesson (St. Petersburg, FL), Miss June Gracie Chamberlain (Brandon, FL) and Miss December Mikayla Flanagan (Chicago, IL). Plus, an additional 19 local ladies featured throughout the calendar and in the pull-out poster will be at the signings. All of the 200 ladies in the calendar work at Hooters restaurants across the country and were selected from thousands of candidates,

The 2026 Hooters Calendar is available for purchase at all Tampa Bay area Hooters locations and includes over $100 in coupons. At only $15.99 the Hooters Calendar makes a great gift for the holidays for you, for a friend, or to send one to troops with a note of thanks as part of Hooters Operation Calendar Drop program. During the calendar tour, several of the Hooters Calendar Girls will be giving back and volunteering at Metropolitan Ministries. Hooters has a longstanding partnership with Metropolitan Ministries. The calendar girls will be assisting the organization with sorting donations of food, clothing, helping in the kitchen plus additional opportunities to assist the residents.

Hooters Calendar Tour Schedule Thursday, December 4 · 6:00 - 7:00 pm: Hooters of Odessa (16070 State Road 54, Odessa) Friday, December 5 · 6:00 - 7:00 pm: Hooters of Brandon (10023 E Adamo Drive, Tampa) · 7:30 - 8:30 pm: Hooters of Tampa/ Hillsborough (4215 W Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa) Saturday, December 6 · 12:30 -1:30 pm: Hooters of Port Richey (5336 Treadway Drive, Port Richey) · 6:00 - 7:00 pm: Hooters of 4th St. (4125 4th Street North, St. Petersburg) · 7:30 - 8:30 pm: The Original Clearwater Hooters (2800 Gulf to Bay Boulevard, Clearwater) For more information visit www.originalhooters.com [originalhooters.com] or follow them at Instagram @originalhooters and Facebook