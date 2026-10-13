Howard & Platt Bringing New Energy to Tampa's SoHo District

Howard & Platt is bringing new energy to Tampa’s SoHo district with an elevated yet approachable American dining experience at the corner of South Howard Avenue and West Platt Street. Led by Executive Chef Josue Gaston, the restaurant features chef-driven cuisine, craft cocktails and a polished yet welcoming atmosphere that captures the energy of the neighborhood. Owner Michael Dissner created Howard & Platt to bring new life to the longtime restaurant space, adding to the continued revitalization of the SoHo area. With a lively bar, covered outdoor patio, live piano and music, and private dining, Howard & Platt offers a versatile setting for everything from dinner and brunch to cocktails, celebrations and nights out with friends. To learn more or make a reservation, visit howardandplatt.com. Reservations are also available through OpenTable.
Howard & Platt is bringing new energy to Tampa’s SoHo district with an elevated yet approachable American dining experience at the corner of South Howard Avenue and West Platt Street. Led by Executive Chef Josue Gaston, the restaurant features chef-driven cuisine, craft cocktails and a polished yet welcoming atmosphere that captures the energy of the neighborhood. Owner Michael Dissner created Howard & Platt to bring new life to the longtime restaurant space, adding to the continued revitalization of the SoHo area. With a lively bar, covered outdoor patio, live piano and music, and private dining, Howard & Platt offers a versatile setting for everything from dinner and brunch to cocktails, celebrations and nights out with friends. To learn more or make a reservation, visit howardandplatt.com. Reservations are also available through OpenTable.
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