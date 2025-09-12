Huey Magoo’s Serves Up the ‘Filet Mignon of Chicken’ — Just in Time for Football Season

Huey Magoo’s is taking chicken tenders to the next level by serving what they proudly call the “Filet Mignon of Chicken”.

With football season in full swing, Huey Magoo’s is rolling out Game Day Bundles and Tailgate Bundles — perfect for watch parties and gatherings.

The Game Day Bundle feeds 4–6 people and includes tenders, tender bites, Texas toast, dips, and chips for $34.99 (or sauced for $39.99), while the Tailgate Bundle serves up to 12 guests with 125 tender bites, sides, dips, and beverages starting at $79.99.

Locally, Huey Magoo’s can be found at 4590 Park Blvd, Suite 100 in Pinellas Park and 13372 Pine Gap Spur in Odessa. For more information, visit HueyMagoos.com.