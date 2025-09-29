Hurricane Chaser Josh Morgerman Talks Storm Season and 20 Years Since Katrina

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: James Hardie

This week brings back a lot of memories, as last year, two hurricanes hit the Bay Area within two weeks of each other. Many are still rebuilding. Even if you look at Hurricane Katrina twenty years ago, they're still feeling the effects!

We're still in hurricane season, and it's far from over. It runs through November 30, which means the threat remains strong for a couple more months.

We're sharing insights on the current season and discussing recovery efforts from Hurricane Katrina, the costliest natural disaster in us history, 20 years later. Joining us is professional stormchaser and the world’s top hurricane chaser, Josh Morgerman.

