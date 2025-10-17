Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ian Beckles Previews Bucs vs. Lions Showdown, Happening October 20

Radio personality and former Buccaneer Ian Beckles joins us to get us ready for the Monday night's game vs the Lions!
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to prove their resilience this season. Despite battling injuries, the team remains at the top of the NFC South, and now heads north to Ford Field for a high-stakes showdown against the Detroit Lions.

While oddsmakers may lean toward Detroit as the favorite, Tampa Bay fans — and the Morning Blend team — know the Bucs have plenty of fight left in them.

We're breaking down what to expect with radio personality and former Buccaneer Ian Beckles.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Detroit Lions on Monday, October 20, with kickoff set for 7pm. You can watch the game on Tampa Bay 28 with coverage beginning at 6:30pm.

