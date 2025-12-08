Ibis Healthcare’s commitment to Behavioral Health, including Mental Health and Addiction Treatment • Ibis Healthcare represents the merger between Cove Behavioral Health and Gracepoint, two nonprofit organizations with a collective 125 years of commitment to health in our region. • Ibis Healthcare is the largest health system of its kind in Tampa Bay and takes a unique approach to whole person care that integrates mental health, substance use treatment, primary care, and housing as essential elements to whole person care. • We are just about to complete construction on our newest program that specifically addresses women’s whole-person health - Mariposa Women’s Hospital, is the first and only dedicated women’s behavioral health hospital in the state of Florida.

Sip & Stroll • Join us for the Women's Health Sip & Stroll, hosted by Ibis Healthcare Foundation as we celebrate Mariposa Women's Behavioral Health Hospital, this landmark resource right here in Tampa. • The event will be held on December 11th at Ibis Healthcare’s Seminole Heights campus. There will be fantastic food from Carrabba's Italian Grill as well as women's wellness vendors for some holiday shopping. You will also have an opportunity to tour the new hospital. • Your participation helps support vital behavioral health and wellness services for women.

For more information, visit ibishealthcarefoundation.org

