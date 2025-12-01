ICE! at Gaylord Palms Resort Returns

For more than two decades, ICE! featuring Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is Gaylord Palms Resort's signature holiday attraction, featuring hand-carved ice sculptures that tell the famous tale of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The attraction is kept at a chilly 9 degrees Fahrenheit, and has plenty of interactive elements and photos moments where guests can actually be part of the scene. ICE! continues daily through Jan. 7, 2026.

The ICE! attraction is hand-carved from 2 million pounds of brightly colored ice. It's carved by a team of ice artisans from Harbin, China each year. Harbin is known as "Ice City" because it hosts the world's largest ice and snow sculpting festival each year. Carvers take a little more than a month to create the 6,700 blocks of ice into the annual holiday display. This is the first time Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has been presented in ICE! at Gaylord Palms Resort.

ICE! is just one of the family-friendly holiday activities during the Christmas at Gaylord Palms celebration. Other guest favorites include snow tubing, real snowball throwing, a new cirque show in our atrium, gingerbread decorating, a holiday escape room, chocolate making and decorating, photos with Santa, letters to Santa, a nightly light show in the atrium, and a resort-wide holiday scavenger hunt. Overnight guests receive special perks, and can walk up in the winter wonderland of Christmas decor.

For more information, visit ChristmasAtGaylordPalms.com

