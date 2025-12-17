Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Imagine Orthodontics Studio

We discuss some great offers from Imagine Orthodontic Studio.
Imagine Orthodontic Studio | Morning Blend
Posted

Orthodontics that is Finally Affordable: We believe a healthy smile shouldn't be a luxury item. Regardless of the time of year, finances are a major consideration for Tampa families. We offer customized payment plans with low down payments, no credit checks, and 0% interest on all plans! We also accept most insurances and Medicaid. Monthly payments that fit your specific budget, making top-tier Orthodontic care accessible to everyone!

Stop Putting Your Life on Hold – Start Same-Day: The number one reason adults and parents delay treatment is "finding the time." We’ve solved that. At Imagine Orthodontic Studio, we specialize in Same-Day Starts. You don’t need to schedule multiple appointments just to get the ball rolling. You can have your free consultation and walk out with your braces on or have your Clear Aligners ordered the very same morning.

For all Morning Blend viewers who call to book their consultation and mention “TAMPA BAY MORNING BLEND” can receive the following: 1. A FREE Complimentary Consultation (includes X-rays and 3D Scan, a $350 value). 2. A $1,000 Same-Day Discount off full comprehensive treatment (Braces or Clear Aligners). Plus: Family and Pay-in-Full discounts as well!

Visit: www.ImagineOrthoStudio.com [imagineorthostudio.com]
Call: 833-IOS-APPT (833-467-2778)

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Imagine Orthodontics Studio

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com