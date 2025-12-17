Orthodontics that is Finally Affordable: We believe a healthy smile shouldn't be a luxury item. Regardless of the time of year, finances are a major consideration for Tampa families. We offer customized payment plans with low down payments, no credit checks, and 0% interest on all plans! We also accept most insurances and Medicaid. Monthly payments that fit your specific budget, making top-tier Orthodontic care accessible to everyone!

Stop Putting Your Life on Hold – Start Same-Day: The number one reason adults and parents delay treatment is "finding the time." We’ve solved that. At Imagine Orthodontic Studio, we specialize in Same-Day Starts. You don’t need to schedule multiple appointments just to get the ball rolling. You can have your free consultation and walk out with your braces on or have your Clear Aligners ordered the very same morning.

For all Morning Blend viewers who call to book their consultation and mention “TAMPA BAY MORNING BLEND” can receive the following: 1. A FREE Complimentary Consultation (includes X-rays and 3D Scan, a $350 value). 2. A $1,000 Same-Day Discount off full comprehensive treatment (Braces or Clear Aligners). Plus: Family and Pay-in-Full discounts as well!

Visit: www.ImagineOrthoStudio.com [imagineorthostudio.com]

Call: 833-IOS-APPT (833-467-2778)

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Imagine Orthodontics Studio

