Inspiring Halloween Creativity: The DIY Room Walks Us Through Festive Craft Projects

Halloween is the perfect excuse to get crafty, and The DIY Room can help you unleash your creativity!

Owner CJ Spencer joins us alongside artist Terrance Wilson to guide us through some fun, hands-on Halloween craft ideas, including: custom DIY doormats, resin boards, and pumpkin painting.

The DIY Room offers workshops designed to be approachable, social, and fun, providing participants with all the tools and guidance they need to create their own decor or gifts.

You can enjoy 10% off DIY Room classes by using the discount code BLEND when booking at TheDIYRoom.com. You can also follow them on Instagram @_TheDIYRoom for inspiration and upcoming events.