Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Inspiring Halloween Creativity: The DIY Room Walks Us Through Festive Craft Projects

From doormats to pumpkin painting, we're getting some Halloween craft inspiration from The DIY Room!
The DIY Room | Morning Blend
Posted

Halloween is the perfect excuse to get crafty, and The DIY Room can help you unleash your creativity!

Owner CJ Spencer joins us alongside artist Terrance Wilson to guide us through some fun, hands-on Halloween craft ideas, including: custom DIY doormats, resin boards, and pumpkin painting.

The DIY Room offers workshops designed to be approachable, social, and fun, providing participants with all the tools and guidance they need to create their own decor or gifts.

You can enjoy 10% off DIY Room classes by using the discount code BLEND when booking at TheDIYRoom.com. You can also follow them on Instagram @_TheDIYRoom for inspiration and upcoming events.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com