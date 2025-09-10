Investing in the Next Generation: Bucs Player-Student Mentoring Program

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Glazer family are deepening their investment in the next generation through an extended partnership with Hillsborough County Public Schools and the launch of this year’s Player-Student Mentoring Program.

To celebrate, the team will visit Lockhart Elementary Magnet School in East Tampa this week for a high-energy pep rally marking both the Bucs’ 50th season and their continued commitment to local students. The event will feature Buccaneers Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz and the entire 2025 Rookie Club.

First established in 2020, the Player-Student Mentoring Program pairs players and staff with students for unique one-on-one support, aiming to inspire academic achievement, leadership, and personal growth.

For more information, visit Buccaneers.com/Community/Player-Programs.