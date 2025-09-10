Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Investing in the Next Generation: Bucs Player-Student Mentoring Program

The Buccaneers and the Glazer family have continued their investment in the next generation, celebrating their extended partnership with Hillsborough County Public Schools this week while also launching this year's Player-Student Mentoring Program.
To celebrate, the team will visit Lockhart Elementary Magnet School in East Tampa this week for a high-energy pep rally marking both the Bucs’ 50th season and their continued commitment to local students. The event will feature Buccaneers Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz and the entire 2025 Rookie Club.

First established in 2020, the Player-Student Mentoring Program pairs players and staff with students for unique one-on-one support, aiming to inspire academic achievement, leadership, and personal growth.

For more information, visit Buccaneers.com/Community/Player-Programs.

