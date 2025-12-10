Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jennifer Jolly Last Minute Gift Guide Part 1

We chat with Jennifer about some great holiday gifts.
The mad dash to finish holiday shopping is officially on — we’re talking elbows out, carts flying, peppermint lattes on standby. Lucky for us, tech guru Jennifer Jolly is here with some brilliant last-minute gift ideas to save the day.

Featured Products:

The gift that goes everywhere: LG gram 16 @ LG.com

Logitech Gear that Powers Play and Productivity @Logitech.com use code: JOLLYLOGI

SANDISK Phone Drive with USB-C™  @ shop.sandisk.com

Pinwheel Watch @ Pinwheel.com

Momcozy × BIG HUGS 14-Day Christmas Advent Calendar Bath Bomb Gift Set $34.99 @ momcozy.com/holiday-sale 

