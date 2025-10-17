Jim Lighthall Previews No. 19 USF vs. FAU and Talks 2026 Play-by-Play Role

The University of South Florida Bulls charged to victory last Friday with a dominant win over North Texas, propelling them to No. 19 in the AP Poll.

USF is hoping to keep that momentum going as they get ready to take on the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday, October 18 at 7:30pm at Raymond James Stadium.

Legendary USF football announcer Jim Lighthall joins us to break down what to expect. We're also talking about him taking over for Jim Louk as the Bulls football play-by-play announcer, beginning in the 2026 season.

For more information, visit GoUSFBulls.com.