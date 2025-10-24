Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jim Lighthall Recaps USF Homecoming Win and Previews Road Game in Memphis

Jim Lighthall recaps USF’s homecoming football win, previews their upcoming road game at Memphis, and shares some love for the Bulls basketball team.
It’s been a big week for the USF Bulls, and broadcaster Jim Lighthall is here to celebrate. The Bulls football team is coming off a strong homecoming victory and now heads to Tennessee to face the Memphis Tigers on Saturday, October 25 at noon.

While football eyes its next road test, Bulls basketball is ready for action at home. The men’s team takes on Saint Leo University tonight, October 24, at 7 pm in the Yuengling Center. Fans can enjoy free admission and free parking.

For schedules, tickets, and more information, visit GoUSFBulls.com.

